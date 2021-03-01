Police in Kabale district is investigating circumstances in which a 37 years old man was burnt to ashes,after the deceased had also killed a three years old boy.

Franko Turyamushanga,37 resident of Kaanyankwanzi in Bukora parish kitumba subcounty hacked Crescent Muhwezi,3, using an axe.

It’s alleged that Franko Turyamshanga while from Kanyangwanzi trading centre, reached home and found the first victim one Crescent Muhwezi 3 years with a step grand mother known as Nyinakiiza Leunida. He picked an axe and hacked the boy in head to death for yet unknown reasons.

After which the grand mother made an alarm that attracted local residents who lynched him to death and burnt him beyond recognition.

The boy was a son to his cousin brother one Julius Muhwezi and are staying in the same homestead.

Elly Maate,the Kigezi Subregion Police spokesperson has confirmed the news.

“Police immediately visited the scene, postmortem done and inquiries were initiated.”Maate Said.