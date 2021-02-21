World Health Organization Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has resounded calls to authorities in Tanzania to resume reporting COVID-19 cases and share data.

The call was made in a statement the WHO boss issued on Saturday regarding Tanzania’s Covid-19 deaths. Dr Tedros expressed the organization’s readiness to support the country against the deadly virus.

He stated, “We extend our condolences to our Tanzanian sisters and brothers on the recent passing of a senior Tanzanian leader as well as the government’s Chief Secretary. In late January, I joined Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO Director for the African Region, in urging Tanzania to scale public health measures against COVID-19 and to prepare for vaccination. I also encouraged the sharing of data in light of reports of COVID-19 cases among travellers.”

Dr. Tedros is however dismayed that since he made the plea, no response regarding measures to control the pandemic has been passed.

He said that it is concerning that Tanzanians travelling to neighbouring countries have tested positive for Covid-19, but the government of Tanzania still denies.

In May 2020, President John Magufuli halted the COVID-19 response activities, and declared Tanzania Covid-19 free country.