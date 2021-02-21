Landslide victims, who were relocated to Bunambutye in Bulambuli District, have started fleeing their homes for lack of food.

Over 240 families comprising more than 4,000 people from different landslide prone-districts in Bugisu Sub-region, were resettled at the site in two phases between 2019 and 2020.

The first batch was in May, 2019 and another in Feb, 2020.

Stanley Simuya, one of the victims said that the government stopped giving them food in May, last year, on the assumption that they had already grown enough food.

In September last year, Rose Nakabugo, the acting commissioner for disaster preparedness and management, said they had phased out food supply to families that were resettled in the first phase of the project.

She said that the over 140 households that were resettled in the second phase, about 140 households, would continue receiving food until December, last year but that was not honored.

The resettled people now say the crops including cassava and maize they had grown in the previous season, dried up due to bad weather.

They also claim that although the Office of Prime Minister had allocated them land for cultivation, it was later taken away in August last year for construction of Bunambutye health centre III.

James Ingoi, Deputy CAO, Bulambuli District now says a team from the OPM will soon visit to assess the food situation in the camp.