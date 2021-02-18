Amid questions among Ugandans on the extent of Bobi Wine’s elder brother Eddy Yawe Ssentamu’s commitment to the National Unity Platform (NUP) struggle, the message he wrote to the former recently has surfaced and it answers all such queries.

In his February 12 letter to the NUP leader who was celebrating his 39th birthday, Yawe demonstrated his love for Bobi Wine and commitment to the struggle to dislodge President Museveni.

He begins by hailing the former presidential candidate’s resolve to take on Museveni with rare wisdom and vision. He refers to him as a role model to many Ugandans who look up to him in seeking to change their lowly lives. On his part, the ‘tukiggale’ singer says he is indeed proud calling such a person his brother.

He thus calls on him to keep the fight for freedom alive no matter what it takes and never to surrender.

Below is Yawe’s letter to Bobi Wine;

“Dear Robert, you have exhibited uncommon wisdom, remarkable vision and exemplary leadership. Indeed you are a fantastic role model for all those seeking to understand how to make an impact with their life. My brother don’t ever stop fighting for what you believe in. On your birthday, I’m proud to call u my president💪 Happy birthday once again Mr President kyagulanyi sentamu Robert Bobi wine

#weAreRemovingAdictator’