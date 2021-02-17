By Hellen Dube

Women’s Day is here and Uganda’s leading car distributor, Yuasa Investments Ltd has offered its female customers the best car deals in town.

Women’s Day is an International Day recognizing the role of women in the world.

Uganda is one of the countries celebrating this day, and the country has one of the most independent and empowered women in the world.

Yuasa Investments Ltd, which is proud of its female clients, is making a big statement by showing love and care to them this year. The deal is, the bond has announced a women’s day car sale in recognition of the role of women in developing Uganda and the world at large.

For its customers who will buy a car from their bond before March 8, there is an offer for them.

“We are giving a Women’s Day Car discounts on selected stock, starting February 15 to March 8, 2021,” said Ms Shakira Ngaragwa, Marketing Manager of Yuasa Investments Ltd.

She added that if one buys a car during this period, they will get a free engine service, a complimentary car wash and lots of gift hampers.”

The sale running till March 8, 2021 comes with 70% down payment for any of the cars you choose and you may pay the balance in at least six months.

RECOMMENDED

Meanwhile, this website would like to recommend these cars if you are into affordable vehicles. However, you can also purchase others such as Toyota Harriers, Fielders, Rav4s, MarkX, MarkII, Land Cruisers, etc.

Toyota Passo

Engine: 1000 cc

Price Tag: sh19.5 million

This is one of the cheapest cars in Uganda right now. it is a fuel efficient one, with 1000 cc engine.

The Passo will cost you only sh19.5 million.

Mazda Dimeo

Engine: 1.2 cc

Price tag: Sh23 million.

The Mazda Demio is a supermini car produced and manufactured by Mazda since 1996. The Mazda Demio provides excellent fuel economy, yet is still fun to drive

Sienta

Engine: 1.5 cc

Price tag: sh23 million.

Toyota Sienta belongs to the MPV car category with sliding doors. It is manufactured by Toyota, with a length of 161.4 inches, a width of 66.7 inches, and a height of 65.7 inches. The first Toyota Sienta was introduced in 2003.

Ractis

Engine: 1.5cc

Price tag: sh23 million.

The Toyota Ractis is also a mini MPV . The name “Ractis” is derived from “Run”, “Activity” and “Space”.

Vitz

Engine: 1.5cc

Price tag: sh23 million

The Toyota Vitz is most treasured in Uganda as a lady’s car. However, for us we believe, it is for the people who mind about their transport costs. The Vitz is efficient with fuel and spare parts.

About Yuasa

Yuasa is a motor vehicle dealer and supplier of Japan Used, European brand-new vehicles and brand-new agriculture tractors. You can visit Yuasa Investments Ltd Car Bond in Nakawa or call toll-free line 0800-111-999. Mobile 0786440958, 0786440959.

Facebook: Yuasa Investments Ltd

About the Author: Hellen Dube is the digital marketer at Yuasa Investments Ltd.