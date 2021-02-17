From creating a partnership with GS Virtual Learning to keep students engaged online while schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to organizing various online meetings and webinars to keep parents engaged, Greenhill Schools is no doubt one of the institutions that has embraced technology and managed to successfully maneuver the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school’s creativity and adaptation to technology was further showcased during its first Virtual Candidates’ dedication service held on Sunday 14th February 2019 that saw various students and parents logging in to Zoom, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and BBS Telefayina to view the well organized event.

The Dedication Service which was streamed live at the school’s campus in Kibuli was presided over by Venerable Rev. Canon Fredrick Baalwa who was the main celebrant. Based on the theme; Trusting God Completely (Psalm 37:4-6), Venerable Rev. Canon Fredrick Baalwa urged the congregation especially the candidates to trust God despite the various challenges the COVID-19 pandemic may have brought their way.

The lively service was led by the school’s staff choir; fluent Bible readings from Hordray Kansiime Tumuheki (P.7), Martin Kugonza (S.4) and Kobusingye Desiree (S.6). Tongun Emmanuel (S.6), Acen Manuella (S.4), Hanasaye Hannah (P.7) and Mark Kasana (P.7) all delivered memorable speeches on behalf of the candidates highlighting that although this was a different kind of year for them they are determined to perform excellently.

The service was concluded by a speech from the Rector of the school Mrs. J.V Maraka who thanked the parents and staff for supporting the candidates and highlighted that the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged the school to adapt to technology which included having a different kind of dedication service this year. The rector continued to encourage the congregation to maintain standard procedures as COVID-19 is still very much with us.

This 1st Virtual Dedication Service attracted not just the Greenhill Schools’ audience but beyond on the different media it was streamed.