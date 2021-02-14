The National Unity Platform (NUP) have welcomed a recommendation by the European Union for sanctions against Ugandan officials and organizations responsible for human rights violations during the recent general elections.

The EU MPs described the just concluded general elections as undemocratic and non-transparent. They also demanded that the government of Uganda drops all charges against people detained for participating in peaceful political assemblies and exercising freedom of expression.

NUP party spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi says it was good that the rest of the world has started speaking about the injustices happening in Uganda, noting that Uganda is not an island but is part of the international community.

He says through this, leaders must know that they must give accountability for their actions.

“The Leaders think that because Uganda is a sovereign state, they can do whatever they want and it is okay, no it’s not okay. Leaders also need to know that their actions have consequences,” Ssenyonyi noted.

The EU recommendation followed a similar plea from two US congressmen who asked Washington to impose sanctions on seven Ugandan security officials for alleged rights violations.