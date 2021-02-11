UPDF helicopter has crashed in Entebbe on Thursday afternoon, this website has learned.

The helicopter crashed at Sports Beach in Entebbe, not far from the airbase and the International Airport.

We have not been able to establish the cause of the accident and nature of injuries, but, the jet ranger piloted by two cadet trainees fell hard on the sand of Sports Beach after take off, and crashed at a happening place in Entebbe town, known for beach sporting activities.

At the time of the crash, few people were at the beach. However, on normal days, the beach is patronised by wood ball and beach soccer players.

Air force is yet to react on the accident although there are reports that at least two people have been reported dead.

However, UPDF spokesperson, Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso said, “ Today afternoon at about 2:15pm a jet ranger piloted by two cadet trainees on a mutual training flight came down immediately after take off near Lido beach. The two were rushed to hospital to ascertain their health. Our aviation team is on ground to investigate the mishap.”

Details coming: