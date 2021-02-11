UPDF helicopter has crashed in Entebbe on Thursday afternoon, this website has learned.
The helicopter crashed at Sports Beach in Entebbe, not far from the airbase and the International Airport.
We have not been able to establish the cause of the accident and nature of injuries, but, the jet ranger piloted by two cadet trainees fell hard on the sand of Sports Beach after take off, and crashed at a happening place in Entebbe town, known for beach sporting activities.
At the time of the crash, few people were at the beach. However, on normal days, the beach is patronised by wood ball and beach soccer players.
Air force is yet to react on the accident although there are reports that at least two people have been reported dead.
Details coming:
Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com