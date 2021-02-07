Yuasa Investment Limited has lectured car brokers on how to control and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Yuasa Investment, is the biggest used Japanese car dealer in Uganda.

In an exercise held at the company headquarters in Nakawa on Saturday, over 100 brokers were urged to reconsider their lives before money by ensuring that they follow the Ministry of health guidelines while interacting with clients.

“You may see that washing hands delays you but before thinking so, take a flashback about the huge number of people who have succumbed to this disease and gone with nothing to the grave..Therefore lets love our lives and listen to the ministry of health to defeat this enemy of Covid-19,” said Salongo Sebanakiita Masagazi, an advisor to the CEO Yuasa Hasham AR. Wahaib.

Meanwhile, Dr Nelson Musinguzi from Mulago Hospital Emergency Unit, asked brokers to periodically test and confirm their statuses as well as observe all the Standard Operating Procedures as another way to kick Covid-19 out of Uganda.

Yuasa CEO Mr Wahaib thanked brokers for the great job they are doing being the company’s frontline servants and as a result, he promised that starting this year, the company is going to be awarding hardworking brokers every after three months.

“Due to your huge effort rendered to Yuasa, starting with this year , we are going to to be selecting employee of the month , an employee of the year among other categories and award you in abid to strengthen our relationship as Yuasa family,” Mr Wahaib noted.