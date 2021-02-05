The minister of internal Affairs Gen Jeje Odongo found a difficult time to explain to Members of Parliament regarding the ongoing rampant kidnaps of Ugandans by security operatives.

On 29th January 2021, Ssemujju Nganda the opposition Chief Whip raised a matter of national concern concerning the alleged kidnap of one Kato Sharif which took place on 24th January 2021 at Kireka Central Market. Nganda also went ahead to inform the House that a lot of Ugandans especially those on the opposition side have been kidnaped and the responsible parties are quiet.

It’s from that background that the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga summoned Gen Odongo to come and give a full report on the alleged kidnaps of Ugandans.

“Since campaigning period I have been hearing of kidnaps, I will need the minister of the Internal Affairs to come and give us a full report,” she said.

Appearing before parliament on Thursday, Odongo said investigations have found out that a total of 44 people have allegedly been kidnapped, noting that the whereabouts of 31 of these are still not yet known.

“Thirty-one missing people are yet to be traced. I have tried to give an update on the continued incidents of alleged kidnap. Investigations are ongoing and I undertake to give an update on the progress of these investigations with time,”Odongo said.

By the time he finished reading his statement, the entire House was full of disappointment since most of the burning issues were not tackled.

“Thirty one cases you have not traced them up to this time? There reports that those Ugandans may have been killed by security officers, so who kidnapped them?” Nganda wondered.

Dokolo Woman Member of Parliament (MP) Cecilia Barbara Atim Ogwal also cautioned the minister, “I am worried why these kidnaps are taking place in Buganda and that the next region will be the North. We don’t like the situation where people think Baganda are different. You touch a Muganda, you have touched an Acholi, a Langi or an Itesot.”

The outgoing Kawempe North MP Latif Ssebagala also bashed the minister alluding that his statement left out a lot of things that the House needed to hear.

“There are so many Ugandans who have been kidnaped and their whereabouts are not known by their relatives. Detention facilities are full. An abuse to one Ugandan should be abuse to all Ugandans. Even when elections ended security officers are still kidnaping Ugandans.”

Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa also wondered what the minister had come to do. “The minister has not addressed the main issue of concern which is about the violation of Human Rights because how people are arrested is unlawful.”