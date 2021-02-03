The former Supreme Court judge George William Kanyeihamba has said that the current panel on the Supreme Court can make history by nullifying the re-election of President Yoweri Museveni which his opponent Robert Kyagulanyi claims was full of irregularities.

Prof. Kanyeihamba was in 2006 one of the three supreme court justices who ruled that the election of president Museveni was fraudulent enough to be nullified.

According to the former judge, he has trust in the current Chief Justice Alfonso Owiny Dollo and hopes that this time’s ruling may be different from the previous ones.

“I’m glad that Kyagulanyi went to court because the security agents did a lot of violence on the behalf of the ruling party NRM, therefore it will be the court now to decide what was wrong and what was right. I have hope in this court, they might be divided as well but they might say that the election was not free and fair. I also expect some serious changes in their ruling because this is a different court not like the other one of the former Chief Justice who said that removing the age limit was important,” Prof Kanyeihamba said while on CBS FM on Tuesday.

On Monday, the former presidential candidate Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine petition Supreme Court contesting Museveni’s victory which he said was full of irregularities.

In his petition, Kyagulanyi wants the Supreme Court to nullify president Museveni’s victory, also to order the army to stay out of any electoral processes. He also wants civil servants like Resident District Commissioners (RDC) not to intervene with elections and he also demands that the Supreme Court order for another election given the fact the recent one was fraudulent.

Although many people don’t expect much from the Supreme Court, some still believe anything different can happen in favour of the opposition.

In the last petition that was filed by former prime Minister Ammama Mbabazi in 2016, the Supreme Court agreed that the election was not free and fair and was full of irregularities but they did not nullify President Museveni’s victory.

However, they issued recommendations to taken into considerations by the Electoral Commission (EC) and the government.