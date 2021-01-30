News coming in indicates that it’s not well for popular Mcee Edwin Katamba aka MC Kats after parents of Spark TV presenter Caroline Marcah asked their daughter to cut ties with the troubled entertainer over fears she might get infected with HIV.

MC Kats’ relationship with his ex-girlfriend Fille Mutoni had been on and off ever since the former publicly declared he is HIV positive, something that latter fumed about arguing she was not consulted yet it directly concerned them two as a couple.

Amid the confusion that ensued, a reliable source has intimated to this site that Kats received a good Samaritan’s hand from Caroline Marcah for solace which he grabbed without any hesitation. And for a while now, the two have been allegedly flying together like white ants.

And when parents of the TV star came to learn of the passionate entanglement between their daughter and the embattled emcee, their answer has been an outright NO urging the beauty queen to take her time rather.

The relationship between MC Kats and Caroline Marcah was made public at the NBS TV UNcut gossip show where it was revealed that the two had gone as far as involving parents ahead of a planned kukyala function.