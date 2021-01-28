The Mengo Magistrates Court has dismissed a vote recount application for Kampala Central Parliamentary seat filed by Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu challenging the win of Muhammad Nsereko.

In her ruling on Thursday, Chief Magistrate Esther Nasambu said that Nyanzi’s petition lacked evidence and that he ran to court on hearsay.

In his dismissed petition, Nyanzi, who is also the older brother of former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, submitted that the voting and counting process was marred by malpractice and irregularities committed by both the Electoral Commission officials and Nsereko’s agents.

Nyanzi, who contested on National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket, polled 15,975 votes against Nsereko’s 16,998 votes.

Some of the polling stations Nyanzi wanted to be recounted include, Balikudembe Primary School, KCC Primary School polling stations, Seroma Parking Yard, All saints, Martin Road, Old Kampala SS, National Theatre, Nakivubo Road, Basajjabala Taxi Park, Kampala Library and Bombo Road among others.