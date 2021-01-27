The Forum for Democratic Change candidates in both parliamentary and local government elections in Ntungamo have accused the district returning officer Latif Ngonzi of incompetence and failing to organize free and fair elections in the district. They say he should resign.

During their post election joint press briefing held at the FDC offices Ntungamo Municipality on Tuesday , the the former candidates demanded the resignation of the district returning officer Ngonzi for conducting sham elections that have never happened in Ntungamo district and Uganda at large.

According to Matsiko FDC who garnered 6165 votes (4.30%) against Samuel Mucunguzi NRM who won with 126,027 votes (87.91%), elections were characterized by ballot stuffing in Ruhaama, multiple voting , late delivery of polling materials and military involvement where uniformed men lining up to cast their votes dismissing civilians from casting their votes especially in Ntungamo Municipality.

He also accused the returning officer, polling officials and polling assistants for siding with security agencies and NRM party claiming that electoral commission in the district recruited polling officials who were put forward by RDC, DISO and GISO and others submitted by NRM candidates which antagonize with electoral laws.

Matsiko revealed that the tenure of former district returning officer Robert Beine the people of Ntungamo had free and fair elections because he was trusted and transparent that’s why there has been no election petitions were put forward.

The new Ntungamo district returning officer Ngonzi succeeded Robert Beine who has been in the office for the last 10 years but was transferred at last minute this year to greater Masaka region.

Mutesa Alex FDC who contested in Kajara county MP seat expressed dissatisfaction that in Kajara County they contested five candidates but on declaration form from the district returning officer has only four candidates without the name of Robert Muhangi Rwagara (Independent) yet he was nominated and people vote for him during the Election Day.

Mutesa noted that this was incompetence and abuse of office of the highest order an indicator that the returning officer should resign because how can missed from appearing on declaration form.

Rumanzi Perez who contested on Ntungamo Municipality MP seat but lost to NRM Yona Musinguzi said that as FDC members they dismiss election and process saying that election which was done in Ntungamo District was characterized by irregularities and must not be repeated.

When contacted for comment the Ntungamo District returning officer Latif Ngonzi could not be reached at the time of filing this story.

Ntungamo District which was created in 1993 has 570,000 people with and 268,541 registered voters.