Lawyers to former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi wine have petitioned the High court seeking orders to release their client from unlawful house arrest at his home in Magere.

On January 14, 2021, after casting his vote, security forces surrounded Bobi Wine’s home and up to now the National Unity Platform leader together with his wife Barbara Kyagulanyi have been under house arrest and are being kept incommunicado without access to their friends, families and lawyers.

On Thursday, Bobi Wine’s lawyers asked High Court in Kampala to order security forces to free their clients who has remained in confinement at their home since last week’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

The lawyers also requested Court to order the Attorney General, Chief of Defence Forces and the Inspector General of Police to produce their clients to court in court dead or alive citing that the continued detention at home puts their personal liberties in jeopardy.

The police spokesperson, Fred Enanga on Monday said the siege at Kyagulanyi’s home will continue for an unspecified period of time as a way of preventing any form of violence that he said is being planned by certain individuals and groups of people.

“There have been information of certain political parties and certain individuals coming up with plan B to instigate riots in protest of outcome of elections. That’s why we have maintained a security cover around Kasangati and Magere, including the home of hon. Kyagulanyi,”Enanga said.

“Hon Kyagulanyi is not under house arrest and his lawyers can visit him.”