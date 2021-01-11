By Steven Kintu

The National Unity Platform presidential flagbearer Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known by his stage name Bobi-Wine is getting tougher, as the polling day gets nearer.

Kyagulanyi in a rare interview, live from his home in Magere on NBS TV’s Morning Breeze show on Monday looked relaxed but tough while responding to questions that were being posed to him by the show hosts.

The same show had hosted other presidential contenders Joseph Kabuleta, Henry Tumukunde and Nobert Mao.

Kyagulanyi, sitting in his popular ‘People Power’ Chair, on some questions he accused the hosts Mildred Tuhaise and Simon Kaggwa Njala of being partisan.

“Hon Kyagulanyi, let’s talk about vote protection, how do you intend to use this application that won’t be contrary to the mandate of announcing results which is a preserve of the Electoral Commission?” Mildred asked.

“We did not talk about announcing results, we talked about guarding our votes so that we have accurate results. It is the duty of the Electoral Commission to announce results, so is the duty of the Electoral commission to arrange free and fair elections to ensure all candidates enjoy their democratic rights, but you’ve see the Electoral Commission is biased, “Kyagulanyi answered.

He added that the Commission has been silent on the murders during his campaigns and frustrations on his campaign trails by security.

” We will look at the people of Uganda for answers, and therefore we came up with this application to have accurate results so that if the Electoral Commission continues to break the law and refuses to announce the voice of the people, we have our results, “Bobi Wine continued in a tough mood.

Kyagulanyi further took on Mildred,” But again you saw probably a month back the ruling NRM announced an application, to collect proof and audit the election. You heard the NRM will have their own tally centre but I didn’t hear the Electoral Commission complain about that and I didn’t hear you ask about the illegality of that. I think just like Electoral Commission should be balanced you should also be balanced in your question.”

” My question is really balanced that’s why I asked, given the fact that it’s a preserve of the electoral commission, I hope you take it in good faith,”She responded.

Mildred asked what the presidential candidate intends to do in case the commission announces results contrary to NUP’s tally.

” The reason why the Electoral Commission gives a copy of declaration form to our agents is to compile, audit and come up with a total, we’re doing that a 2021 style that’s why we’re using an app. We’re not collecting these results to make piles out of it but to know the real results, which we will know and let the world know, “Hon Kyagulanyi stated.

” How adequately facilitated are you? Logistically and in terms of manpower to secure your vote throughout the country?”Kaggwa Njala waged in.

” We are making every effort, although it has been alleged by the regime that we are supported by foreigners, but this has been and continues to be a home grown cause. Ugandans here and Ugandans in the diaspora, in Oman, in Dubai, America, England even in the region East Africa, Africa are in full support…”Bobi Wine assured that the party has fair coverage of the whole country.

About Sunday’s defections Hon Kyagulanyi disowned the 300 youth group, which met Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda, demanding for money not to riot in Thursday’s general Elections.

“We don’t know the people they say are defecting, but again remember Simon claiming to be defecting from the National Unity Platform is the biggest business so far, our people have been impoverished,” Kyagulanyi said.

The interview had more impolite moments between Hon Kyagulanyi and the TV show hosts; Simon Kaggwa Njala and Mildred on various issues.