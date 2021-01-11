Former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president Col Dr Kizza Besigye has said the 2021 general election is nolonger an election but a military operation aimed at keeping President Yoweri Museveni in power at all costs.

Besigye’s comment follows the arrest of Patrick Amuriat Oboi, the FDC presidential flag bearer on Sunday. Amuriat was violently arrested while on his campaign trail in Mpigi. He was accused of breaking the traffic rules by sitting on top of his car.

“FDC Presidential Candidate, Patrick Amuriat Oboi, was violently arrested yesterday at midday in Mpigi and spent the night at Mpigi CPS cells.It’s not yet clear whether he’ll be released or produced in court today,” Besigye said in a Social media post on Monday.

” It’s no longer correct to refer to Uganda’s 2021 general “election” as an election! It’s a military operation- “Keep M7 in Power at all costs”.Make sure you DEFIANTLY cast your vote on 14th January 2020 and together we ENSURE THAT OUR VOTE Counts,” the four time presidential candidate added.