By Ronald Kabanza

The North Kigezi diocesan council chaired by the Diocesan Bishop Rt.Rev. Benon Magezi has transferred 32 priests from their churches of service to new ones to continue doing God’s work.

The diocesan council that sat on Saturday at the diocese headquarters in western division Rukungiri municipality saw 32 priests transferred and 8 retiring from active church service.

Among the transferred are Rev. Canon. Elias Mbangi from Kyamakanda to Bugangari, Rev. Canon. Polycap Katwesigye from Bugangari to Kyamakanda, Rev. Fred Tumwesigye from Nyamifura to Kyatoko, Rev. Julius Nuwagaba from Kyatoko to Rwenyangi, Rev. Andrew Kananura from Rwenyangi to Bishops office, Rev. Medias Twinomugisha from Katonya to Kyabaygema among others.

Those that retired are Rev. Canon. Hebert Sabiiti from Emmanuel Cathedral to home, Rev. Eliezer Bajungu from Kyaruyenje to home, Rev. Canon. Joseph Tusingwire from bishop’s office to home, Rev. Warren Tumwine from Kisiize to home, Rev. David Ntimba from Murama to home others.

The bishop said that after every year, the diocese council makes changes and transfers in the church leadership to streamline church development and allow those that cocks retiring age retire from active church services and prepare for retirement life which creates space for new ones.

To the retired, Bishop Magezi tasked them to continue serving the lord saying that retiring does not mean being tried but it only prepares one to a new life out of active service asking them to be role models in their communities and continue working towards the development of the church.

To the transferred, the bishop asked them to perfect their duty of preaching the word of God and expand the kingdom of God on this planet earth saying that being transferred is health therefore people should be happy and prepare ways of cooperating people in the new place of transfer.

He also asked them to be ready of differences between Christians and religious leaders saying that every work has challenges but the only way of overcoming them is by praying asking them to always pray and consecrate on work to win work related challenges.

Bishop Magezi used the same function and tasked all religious leaders to pray for peaceful elections saying that the church can’t prefect her duties of preaching gospel when there is no peace. He thus tasked Christians and church leaders to participate in this exercise peacefully to avoid blood shade of God’s people.

At the function, Rev. Canon. Erick Baingana Mugyenzi was appointed the dean of Emmanuel cathedral church of Uganda.

The transfer and retirement of these church leaders follows the ordination of 18 priests that took place in December last year.