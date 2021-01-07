The Uganda Police Force Wednesday received 5000 broiler chicks from the National Agricultural Advisory Services NAADS as part of promoting and increasing productivity among the officers and their spouses.

The chicks were received by the Chief of Joint Staff, AIGP Jack Bakasumba, and the Director Welfare and Production, AIGP Sorowen Andrew, at function held at Police Headquarters, Naguru.

AIGP Sorowen urged officers to handle the chicks carefully adding, the donation will act as a complement to their salaries.

The beneficiaries were selected from Mbale, Tororo, Mbarara, Mityana and Kampala Metropolitan Policing areas.