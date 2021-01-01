Sylvia Damalie Owori has been appointed to take over as the Director of Operations at Operation Wealth Creation (OWC).

The renowned fashion designer who has been serving as the Executive Assistant to OWC National Coordinator Gen Salim Saleh, announced on Friday that she had been appointed to the position.

“I’m delighted to announce that on the 28th December 2020, I got promoted to the position of Director of Operations at Operation wealth Creation – Uganda .

I appreciate the CIC HE Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and our Chief Coordinator Gen. Caleb Akandwanaho for believing and recognizing my abilities, talents or skills to lead and coordinate operations at OWC that are key to transforming socio-economic make up of Uganda, ” Owori said in a statement.

” They have nurtured many of these attributes that have gotten me here; I couldn’t have asked for better mentors.

I thank them and the whole OWC fraternity for entrusting me with these additional responsibilities and duties in such a position in order to contribute to the betterment of our nation.”

Owori further noted that she is aware of the various challenges ahead and that is ready to face them with vigor.

” I’m counting on the full support of my seniors , colleagues, all our stakeholders and most importantly the guidance and grace of God to enable me execute my duties in my new position in order to contribute to sustainable job and wealth creation in Uganda.

“What a way to end the year ! Thank you!And to my ladies out there, please note there is nowhere hard work , the right attitude and courage, discipline, willingness for constant self improvement and of course faithfulness to God will not get you . Not even the proverbial Big table with the big boys or cracking glass ceiling should be out of reach for you.The saying that believe in yourself and God, never ever gets old.”