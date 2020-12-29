By Steven Kintu

The Uganda communication commission (UCC) officials are today Tuesday set to meet singer Eric Opoka alias EeZzy over his controversial ‘Tumbiza sound’ song.

The Health ministry recently asked the UCC to ban the song from airwaves alleging that it was misleading the public about COVID-19.

A source from UCC says that they considering to request EeZzy to do a remix of the song which will popularize the covid-19 SOPs.

Parts of the Lyrics, EaZzy says that to them life returned to normal, much as some people are still in lockdown.