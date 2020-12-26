The Electoral Commission (EC) has suspended physical campaign meetings in Kampala and 10 other districts around the country due to surging numbers of Covid-19.

Other districts where ampaign meetings have been banned are Mbarara, Kabarole, Luwero, Kasese, Masaka, Wakiso, Jinja, Kalungu, Kazo and Tororo.

The EC spokesperson, Paul Bukenya on Saturday said campaign meetings in the mentioned districts which are considered to be registering high spread of the novel virus had been suspended starting December 26, 2020 until further notice.

“The EC has suspended campaign meetings in districts/cities categorised by Ministry of Health as having high spread of Covid-19. From 26/12/20, no campaign meetings will be held in Mbarara, Kabarole, Luwero, Kasese, Masaka, Wakiso, Jinja, Kalungu, Kazo, Kampala and Tororo,” Bukenya tweeted.

The development comes at a time when Uganda has 33,360 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 245 deaths.