The Senior Pastor of Victory Church Ndeeba Pastor Joseph Sserwadda also a member of the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda has distanced himself from the recent suggestions that were made by Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, the Archbishop of Kampala Diocese calling for the postponement of elections.

Sserwadda who was addressing journalists at Victory church on Friday said that elections cannot be postponed because many people including candidates who emerged unopposed have invested in a lot of money and that there are remaining very few days to the elections.

He added that the statements by the Archbishop Kampala Diocese were made at a wrong time when nothing can be reversed because Uganda is now at the last phase of winding up the general election of 2021.

“It was supposed to be then, before nominations, before anybody invested in money before anybody did anything. Now you come when the elections are just around the corner to make such demands? When people have already put in their money? Some people have already won this election unopposed how are you going to tell them. We have already had riots where people have lost their lives therefore so it’s too late,” Pastor Sserwadda said.

On Wednesday Uganda Joint Christian Council (UJCC) led by Archbishop Lwanga asked the government to postpone presidential elections for three years because politicians were not following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which has escalated the spread of Covid-19 with more deaths expected after elections.

He also asked the constitution to be amended to allow President Museveni to continue ruling during the period of postponement.

“A few days ago, our top leadership of UJCC to which I am the current Chairman, discussed this current entire sad situation at length and we came up with a resolution that we should postpone the presidential elections for at least three years so as to allow both the Covid-19 pandemic and the electoral climate to cool down and also create a favourable political and social environment which will enhance peaceful free and fair elections. This is a debatable proposition that we call upon the Parliament to discuss objectively,” he said.

However, Archbishop Lwanga’s statements have caused mixed reactions among Ugandans with many accusing the cleric of being in bed with the ruling government.

While delivering this message on Wednesday he said that it was agreed by of all the council members however Pastor Sserwadda refuted it and said it was a different statement that he read before the press.

“I have the original copy of the statement from the chairperson of the episcopal conference, it objects to that statement which Archbishop Lwanga read,” he said.