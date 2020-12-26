Independent presidential candidate John Katumba has claimed that he has received death threats ever since he was nominated by the Electoral Commission in November.

While campaigning in Kabale town this week, Katumba claimed that unknown people who he believes are security operatives in plain clothes have thrown death threats on him, after learning that he has gained trust from Ugandans.

“They want to take my life my brothers. The plain clothed men after learning that I will be president have started to threaten my life,” Katumba claimed on Thursday.

Katumba promised to set up the Irish potato factory in Kabale, once he wins presidency. According to Katumba, Kabale is one of the districts in Uganda that are favorable for growing Irish potatoes.

Katumba, 24, is the youngest presidential candidate ever in Uganda’s history.