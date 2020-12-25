The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martins Okoth Ochola has lost his brother.

Okoth Ogoola died on Thursday at Iran Uganda Hospital in Naguru.

“MY BROTHER OKOTH OGOOLA HAS PASSED ON TODAY 24/12/2020 FROM IRAN UGANDA HOSPITAL, NAGURU,” IGP Ochola tweeted yesterday.

Following the sad news, Ochola’s friends on social media have since mourned his brother.

Johnson Byabashaija said, “Ooooooh sorry, very sorry IGP. May the Almighty grant you fortitude to bear the loss. MHS Rip.”

“Sorry boss . May your brother’s soul rest in eternal peace, “Hussein Kashillingi said.

Dennis R Tusiime noted,” Sorry for your lose IGP. The Rotary family in the Northern region shall dearly miss him.”

” Sorry for the loss of the brother and may his soul rest in eternal peace #RipOgoola. ” Rwakoojo Sam stated.

Vincent Nyekorach also said, “Sorry for your loss. May his soul rest in Peace. I remember he worked at Gulu University as University Secretary.”