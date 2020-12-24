Jackson Senyonga, the lead preacher of Christian Life Church Bwaise has vowed never to take back the harsh statements he made about the late Pastor Augustine Yiga.

Pastor Senyonga said during an interview with NBS TV on Wednesday that whatever he said about the late Yiga was the truth so he has no reason to feel bad about it, and that he wasn’t bothered by people who considered his statement insensitive.

Yiga, the senior pastor of Revival Christian Church Kawaala and proprietor of ABS TV passed on at Nsambya hospital in October and as people were mourning for the deceased, Senyonga had no kind words for him as he branded him a rapist, conman, and a false pastor.

“Mr Yiga was not a true born again pastor but we a conman, therefore I can’t call him a pastor because everything he was doing was contrary to the Bible. He was faking miracles and in so doing, Yiga has infected a lot of young girls in the church with HIV,” Senyonga said during a press conference following the death of Yiga.

Despite receiving trolls from social media and fellow preachers like Pastor Mondo, Ronnie Makabai among others, Senyonga is happy for he spoke the truth about the matter.

“I want to assure you one thing, no true pastor turned against me after I made those statements on Yiga because we all know the truth, and all those so called pastors who went to Yiga’s vigil are not men of God, they are witchdoctors and went there to bid farewell to their colleague,” he said.

Senyonga added that most people knew about Yiga’s dark side but were just scared of talking about it.

” A sin is always a sin, and it’s even worse if Pastors begin to sugar coat it, that’s why I decided to come public and talk about it.”