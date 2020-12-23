Singer Ykee Benda’s bid to become the president of the Ugandan chapter of the World Stingy Men Association received some ray of hope after the association’s Tanzania president pledged to support troubled Mpaka records CEO achieve his goal.

Benda launched his bid to lead the group which has since become a source of envy from city slay queens shortly after his crush Martha Kay announced publicly that fellow singer Alex Bagonza was the special man with a special place in her heart.

“You are beyond your talent. You are beyond your genius, you are quite literally, the greatest of all time!

Uganda is lucky to have you, and so am I!I know you have so many great plans.. my prayer is that God will give you all your heart’s desires in good measure, pressed down, shaken together, and running over! (Praying you get that Range Rover you want too).Cannot wait to see where this new year will take you. I’m certain it will be GRAND!!!! You surely deserve all things good! ” Martha Kay wrote in cryptic birthday message to the wuuyo singer.

In frustration, Benda swiftly authored an emotional application to the umbrella of men who vow not to spend a penny on women not only for membership but also for it’s presidency.

The appeal was however met with stiff resistance from most members who among other reasons found it unfair for a newbie like Benda to come from no where and aspire to be their supreme leader.

Others noted his past expenditures on both his baby mama and lover Martha Kay to conclude that the ‘Ma baibe’ singer was not in any way ideal to lead the group.

“In our association, we don’t just give positions anyhowly. We consider many factors. First stay patiently as we review the matter. ” A one Babcadh ug advised him.

Pleadingly, Bender responded;

” Bambi mumpe nfugemu at least one month. Sijja kulemera kuntebe.”

Ykee Benda’s lamentations precisely caught the attention of TZ’s Stingy Men Association ( SMAT) Mrisho M Bilal who promised to reach out to his counterpart in Zambia to see to it that the famed ‘ Farmer ‘ gets his dream into reality.

“I am the newly elected president of Stingy Men’s Association Tanzania. Let me try to talk to our counterparts in Zambia and some members in Uganda as well as other parts of the world to certify your bid to rule the association, ” said the proud leader of the TZ’s chapter of the association.