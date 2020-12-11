The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Presidential flag bearer, Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Museveni has commended local investors supplementing government efforts of creating jobs for its citizenry.

President Museveni lured foreign and local investors to invest in commercial farming, industries, services and ICT as the sectors that foster development and prosperity for all Ugandans.

The President hailed the state minister for labor and industrial relations who is NRM flag bearer for Rushenyi county Mwesigwa Rukutana for being an excellent local investor in Ntungamo District who is involved in the service sector that has employed many Uganda who would be unemployed.

President Museveni therefore appealed to local investors to wake up and invest in different portfolios saying that if Uganda had many local investors like him (Rukutana), unemployment would be a story or no more.

Minister Rukutana is the proprietor of Millennium Chambers Hotel Zzana, Ankole Resort and Spa, Ankole Mall and Radio Ankole all based in Ntungamo Municipality.

He re-assured investors that there will be permanent security assigned to Industrial Park areas and factories.

The President reminded the general public that for the first of its kind Uganda has maintained peace in 600 years.

President Museveni noted that Uganda was characterized by insecurity and conflicts after the vanish of the Chwezi Dynasty at around 1350 AD stressing that it was now peaceful from border to border.

While addressing NRM youth councils on sidelines of campaigning drawn from the districts of Rwampara Ntungamo, Rubirizi, Mitooma, Bushenyi, Sheema on Wednesday at Kayamate primary school compound, he revealed that past regimes promote sectarianism and floosh arrogance which increased disunity among Ugandans.

President Museveni asked that NRM leaders and Ugandans at large promote the politics of ideology aimed at promoting human needs instead of politics of identity warning party leaders to stop sectarianism talks.

The president assured to give heifers to the youth councils and inject more funds in Emyooga seed money.

He pledged to increase funds for youth livelihood programs for the Ankole sub region from currently 14BN to 200Bn and to deliver NRM bicycles and motorcycles for NRM leaders in Ntungamo District.

The President was welcomed by Rukutana who lauded him for total peace and prosperity which has transformed Ugandans from peasantry level.

Earlier the president commissioned a 37.3 Km Ntungamo-Mirama Hills – Kagitumba Road at the tune of shs 85 billion.