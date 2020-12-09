Joseph Basalirwa, 42, has been arrested and detained at Iganga Central Police Station on allegations of raping a 28 year old deaf woman.

Busoga East region police Spokesperson James Mubi says the incident happened on 06/12/2020 at around 2:00 pm at the victim’s home in Buwana village, Bwanalira Parish, Bulamagi sub-county, Iganga district.

“The suspect is a teacher at Buwana Primary School,”Mubi said in a statement on Wednesday.

” The suspect was taken for medical examination and the result turned out that he is HIV positive. Investigations ongoing.”