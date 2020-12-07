The National Resistance Movement party secretary general Justine Kasule Lumumba on Sunday tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the NRM party national treasurer Rose Namayanja, Lumumba tested positive six days after she had been in self isolation following the positive results of her handlers early last week.

Namanyanja who was addressing the media at the party secretariat over the weekend explained that Lumumba was negative a week earlier but when her handlers tested positive a week later, the medical practitioners directed her to stay in quarantine until the samples are picked.

Namayanja added that Lumumba is asymptomatic and is currently in self-isolation while she gets medication and her condition is not worrying as she is able to work online.

Speaking about her current health condition on Monday, Lumumba said she is stable with no adverse symptoms.

This is to inform the leadership and fraternity of the National Resistance Movement and the country at large, that yesterday I tested positive for COVID- 19. While my condition is stable with no adverse symptoms, I have started the treatment . All the campaign mobilization and coordination activities at the National Resistance Movement Secretariat will continue normally,” she posted on her official Facebook page.