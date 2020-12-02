The National Resistance Movement party-NRM on Tuesday launched door to door campaigns in Rubanda, aimed at canvassing votes for her candidates.

In the district meeting that was chaired by Henry Musasizi, the party chairman in the district, the members resolved to also support only candidates with the NRM flag.

Musasizi, who doubles as the Rubanda East Legislator said at least forty eight persons from each village will move door to door canvassing votes for the NRM Party and her candidates.

“Our aim is to win more than ever before. These people will move around their villages persuading people to vote NRM” Musasizi said.

Musasizi added he was optimistic that the ruling party would win with the largest margin in Rubanda district and in the country because the party had a better manifesto than other parties.

Denis Sabiiti, the Rubanda West county legislator who was allegedly supporting Mr. Pastoli Twinomuhangi for LCV said he would support the NRM candidate Steven Kasyaba.