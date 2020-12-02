Kampala City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago’s health condition is steadily improving, according to his deputy Doreen Nyanjura.

Lukwago was last week taken to Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi Kenya due to respiratory complications occasioned by an acute anaphylaxis. He was referred to Aga Khan Hospital to have his condition further handled by Pulmonologists.

Nyanjura says the Lord Mayor has registered tremendous improvement following an intensive and comprehensive medical management.

“This tremendous improvement follows a collaboration of efforts between Aga Khan Hospital and Nairobi hospital where he is currently admitted. Professor Godfrey Lule, a Ugandan consultant physician and Gastroenterologist who is highly sought after in Kenya and Professor Muhindi Wanjugu a consultant Physician and chest expert are leading the medical team that is working on the Lord Mayor,” Nyanjura said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We continue to extend our thanks to the team in Nairobi, the people of Kampala and Uganda in general for your efforts, sympathies and prayers as we hope for and look forward to the Lord Mayor’s quick recovery and return to Kampala.”