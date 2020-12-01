President Yoweri Museveni, who is also the NRM Presidential flag bearer, has asked party leaders to explain to the public, the party’s success story.

The President, who was addressing party leaders and flag bearers from Pallisa, Butebo and Kibuku districts in Bukedi sub-region at the Busitema University grounds, said that NRM has turned around Uganda’s situation from failure to prosperity since 1986, a story he said needs to be told to the people to enable them make wise decisions.

“I want you to pass this plan of the NRM to the population so they know what they are supporting and how it will secure their future. The NRM leaders should emphasize reasons for our succession, ” Museveni said.

“We departed from the line of UPC, Kabaka Yekka and DP which were emphasizing identity of people. We were able to build a strong force that took power in 1986. If people ask you how NRM is different from other groups, tell them we believe in dealing with people’s problems.”

The NRM presidential candidate likened the party’s success story to one of Chinese Communist Party and noted that in both cases, they have caused a fundamental change which has led to massive development.

Using some words in the local dialects to emphasize his points, President Museveni said dealing with people’s problem is the first commandment of the NRM that has enabled the party succeed in the past 34 years since 1986.

“If you read all our literature, you will see that dealing with people’s problems has made us succeed. We were able to create more unity in the politics of Uganda. This is the message you should tell the people because our medicine is tested and has worked, ” Museveni said.

“These steps are a sure way of transforming Uganda and we have achieved most of them. You should tell this message to Ugandans to continue supporting NRM and vote for us because we have succeeded and we shall continue succeeding.”

The Workers’ Member of Parliament, Hon Sam Lyomoki hailed the NRM government for upgrading the Tirinyi-Pallisa-Kumi and Pallisa-Kamonkoli roads that he said would spur development in the Bukedi sub-region

“Our people can favourably transport their produce to the markets. The road has also spured development in the nearby communities.” he said.