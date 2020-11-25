Kampala City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has been taken to Nairobi, Kenya for treatment.

Lukwago who is seriously sick, initially received treatment at Rubaga and Mulago Hospitals before he was referred to Nairobi.

His driver and personal assistant, Yasin Ssali, said his condition is improving, adding that Lukwago used Uganda Airlines that departed from Entebbe to Nairobi at 9pm local time on Tuesday.

Ssali added that the Lord Mayor received treatment at Rubaga and visited a private consultant, who recommended him to seek further treatment in the Kenyan capital.

Ssali declined to disclose details of Lukwago’s medical complication, but promised to provide more information later.