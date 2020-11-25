Airtel Uganda on Tuesday joined the Buganda Kingdom to launch the prestigious Masaza Cup tournament during a brief press conference held at the Buganda Kingdom offices in Bulange Mengo.

In attendance were Airtel Uganda officials led by the Airtel Uganda Managing Director Manoj Murali and Buganda Kingdom officials led by Katikkiro Owekitiibwa Charles Peter Mayiga, who represented the Kabaka of Buganda, and the Sports Minister Owekitiibwa Henry Sekabembe.

The Masaza Cup is an annual Buganda Kingdom tournament that has been played since 2004 and usually features 19 teams from 19 different Buganda Kingdom regions. This is the fourth consecutive year that Airtel Uganda is sponsoring the tournament as the title sponsor.

The tournament that should have kicked off in July 2020 was postponed due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Speaking at the press launch, Airtel Uganda Managing Director Manoj Murali applauded the Buganda Kingdom for their commitment towards the tournament and reiterated Airtel’s support.

“At Airtel Uganda, we aim to make a positive impact in the lives of Ugandans, not only through our excellent telecommunications services but also by investing in activities that bring people together. We are proud to associate with the Buganda Kingdom in the Masaza Cup as part of an agreement signed with the Buganda Kingdom to boost talent among the youth and mobilize people to participate in kingdom development programs,” he said.

“At Airtel, we believe football is more than just a game; it is a platform that offers opportunities to hundreds of talented players across the country and the world. Our commitment to Ugandan sports is highlighted by our involvement in football at every level right from the grass root with our Airtel Rising Stars tournament to supporting the Uganda Cranes and to even stretching further to support the top cultural football tournament in Uganda – the Masaza Cup.”

The Katikkiro of Buganda Owekitiibwa Charles Peter Mayiga thanked Airtel Uganda for their support towards Buganda kingdom activities.

“Strategic partnerships are important to the Buganda Kingdom because we believe in the power of togetherness. With the right partners, there is nothing that cannot be achieved. We are proud to continue our partnership with Airtel Uganda as we launch this year’s Masaza Cup. This tournament boosts talent and creates unity and I encourage everyone to participate either as a player or as a fan,” he commented.

Bulemezi Ssaza lifted the 2019 Airtel Masaza Cup following a 1-0 victory over Busiro in extra time.

Previous Winners:

2018 Singo 2017 Gomba 2016 Buddu 2015 Singo 2014 Gomba 2013 Mawokota 2012 Bulemeezi 2011 Buluuli 2010 Not held 2009 Gomba 2008 Kyadondo 2007 Mawokota 2006 Kooki 2005 Mawokota 2004 Gomba