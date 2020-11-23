Uganda Police Force through its spokesperson Fred Enanga has cautioned the public that although the constitution gives a room for citizens to protest, it does not guarantee their life protection while demonstrating.

Addressing the media on Monday, Enanga said that using violence as a tool in the campaign is not helpful at all, since it impacts negatively on the public.

“It’s unfortunate that riots have so far claimed 45 lives and these include 39 male adults and six women all the bracket of 19-40 years. 42 bodies have been claimed from Mulago city mortuary while three still remain unclaimed. As the Joint Task Force, we do understand the importance and the right to protest but again we caution the public that even amidst these protest there are people who come out to take advantage and break the law and in so doing they endanger themselves,” he said.

Police’s cautionary message follows last week’s protests that were sparked off by the arrest of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine. Kyagulanyi was arrested last Wednesday in Luuka district as he tried to hold rally. He was accused of violating Covid-19 guidelines as recommended by the Ministry of Health and the Electoral Commission.

In order to avoid what happened last week, Enanga has assured the public that all the territorial Police commanders have intensified efforts to identify rioters that were involved in the protests. Police are to do this through the use of CCTV tech, by reading license plate numbers of a vehicle that were recorded distributing riot materials.

Among the 836 suspects that were arrested, 362 were charged in courts including Kyagulanyi, 330 were remanded, 633 are pending court today.

“Whoever was involved in this violence will be brought to book, we are going to investigate them, our task team of investigators has a total of 116 cases surrounding riots between 18th and 20th of November,” he said.