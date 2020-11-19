The Prime Minister (Katikiro) of Buganda Kingdom Charles Peter Mayiga has condemned security forces brutality against opposition politicians vying for presidential and parliamentary seats.

He said murder, teargasing and other brutal actions against government opponents must be stopped since they could lead to insecurity and instability of the country,

“Covid-19 is dangerous but that doesn’t mean that those not following the preventive guidelines should be treated like animals through beatings, incarcerations and abusing their human rights. Government should not break laws in the name of enforcing Covid-19 guidelines,” Katikiro Mayiga said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mayiga’s comments follow yesterday’s brutal arrest of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine as he tried to campaign in Luuka district. Police accused Bobi Wine of flouting the Covid-19 regulations by gathering more than 200 people on his rally.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential flag bearer is still incarcerated at Nalufenya Prison on Jinja.

Following Bobi Wine’s arrest, deadly protests erupted in some parts of the country. Over three people died and 38 injured in the chaos.