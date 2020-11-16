The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has announced village-based campaigns as a new strategy to win the 2021 presidential elections amidst the corona pandemic.

While addressing the media on Sunday at the Party Headquarters in Kampala, the Secretary-General, Rt, Hon. Justine Kasule Lumumba said that the party will this week start the distribution of campaign materials to NRM village leaders in abid to extend their message from President Yoweri Museveni who is their presidential candidate to all members.

“NRM leaders shall hold village meetings not exceeding 200 people, move person to person and house to house with intentions to win at all levels,” Hon. Lumumba emphasized.

He encouraged all leaders from the chairperson and other mobilisation teams to focus and jointly work together if the party is to register success.

Lumumba said the party has been working on simplifying the manifesto into all major local languages for all people to grasp the campaign message and shall be distributed through party structures when it is due.

“Our party shall utilise the 30 people in every village which include the Youth Council, People with disability and elderly who shall carry the message to their people. The 30 people shall then be required to mobilise and recruits more 20 to make 50 people in every village,” Lumumba added.

She, however, revealed that the village strategy shall change accordingly if there is a need in days to come.

Rt.Hon.Lumumba eulogized the Kamuli Municipality, MP Hon. Rehema Watongola who succumbed to COVID-19 yesterday morning in Mulago Hospital.

She again discouraged all candidates and supporters from unnecessary political gatherings since the pandemic is real and life-threatening to everyone both rich and poor.

“I call upon every one of you Ugandans to keep alert and desist from rallies because the Pandemic is still serious,” Lumumba warned.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni also the NRM presidential Candidate is still in west Nile where he will today have two strategic meetings with youth leaders before he proceeds to Gulu in Acholi Subregion to meet with NRM leaders and party flag bearers at all levels.

Museveni this week held successful similar meetings in Greater Luweero, Lango and West Nile.

The Secretary-General also clarified on a clash with the FDC candidate in Kitgum district on Tuesday that she will officially communicate to the Electoral Commission to bring it to its attention and the party shall follow any guidance given.