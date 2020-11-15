Former Presidential Candidate Maureen Walube Kyalya has controversially pinned Speaker Rebecca Kadaga in the death of Kamuli Municipality Member of Parliament Rehema Tiwuwe Watongola.

Watongola passed on at Mulago Hospital on Saturday 14, with some sources pointing to Covid-19 as the cause of her death.

However, Kyalya, who has for the last couple of months turned into a self appointed spiritualist claims that she has already received late Watongola’s complaint against Kadaga claiming it’s the powerful Speaker of Parliament behind her death through witchcraft.

“In shock, I have received the Soul of Hon. Hajjat Watongola as my first case in my newly appointed role as the judge for the living and the dead delegated to me by Our Saviour Jesus Christ and the Heavens,” Kyalya wrote on Saturday.

“She was extremely burdened and accused you of killing her.” She continued.

The self appointed emmisory of the most high God further vows to thoroughly investigate the matter, and declare judgement promptly if she finds her guilty.

Kyalya also stipulates death as the highest penalty Kadaga will receive should she be found guilty. Under the guidance of the God that chose her, Kyalya will not have any sympathy for Kadaga despite her being from the same family with the Speaker of Parliament.

“You are my own family and therefore a member of the Lords own lineage and 3. I have written new spiritual laws adopted by heaven in which the punishment for witchcraft is death of soul and/ or body for both the humans and spirit involved in each case.” She threatened.

Kyalya also adds that she has already been warned by Watongola’s spirit that Kadaga is desperately looking to end her life too.

“As she left for heaven in the company of Prophet Mohammed; she insisted; I am warning you Kyalya, you are number one on their hit list and they are looking for you though have failed to see you. They think you are in the country but they have failed to see you.” Kyalya claims.

Kyalya further goes on to advise Kadaga to resign from any political and public office she is holding currently before she can present herself before God for pardon.

“My conditions if by any means I am approached for redress are that if true you must resign from public service of any form with immediate effect as the price for your pardon before you stand before God for mercy,” Kyalya advises Kadaga.

Under the laws purportedly given to her by the heavens, Kyalya warns that Kadaga will die in the next 9 days if she fails to listen to God’s voice and seek pardon.

“Your soul would be immediately recalled and within 7 days for a man and I am told 9 days for a woman your physical death shall happen. Unfortunately for me I am the only one who can receive you and I am the one going to declare your judgement not just for this but for all your life record,” She goes on.

She also cautions that Kadaga should keep away from Watongola’s burial or else enraged family members could gang up on her and cause her injury.