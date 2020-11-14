Presidential Advisor on Kampala Affairs also singer Catherine Kusasira and Pastor Mugisha Mondo are in trouble for allegedly defrauding over Shs5 billion from pastors.

The duo is accused along with Pastor Silaj Ssemanda of Bombo Revival Church.

In a meeting on Saturday, a group of pastors under their umbrella body- Hands Across the World, told the State House Anti Corruption Unit Head Lt Col Edith Nakalema that Kusasira, Mondo and Siraj solicited from them over Shs5 billion in promise of foreign trips to Israel as well as taking them to President Yoweri Museveni.

The alleged accomplices have been using the President’s name and First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni to allegedly commit the fraud.

“They collected money from us promising to take us to Israel, pay school fees for our children as well as involving us in income-generating schemes under Operation Wealth Creation. Each one of us paid more than Shs100, 000 but since then we have never received anything,” One of the pastors told Col Nakalema.

” One time we had a meeting and Catherine Kusasira told us that she was representing the President. She assured us that whatever we were promised was to be fulfilled,”he added.

On her part, Col Nakalema assured the aggrieved pastors that their issue would be investigated and worked upon accordingly.

“On behalf of the State House we are very sorry for what happened to you. We are going to work with the responsible authorities to ensure that justice is prevailed,” Nakalema asserted.