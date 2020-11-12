The Ministry of Health has boosted the fleet of ambulances with an additional 38 to boost emergency medical services in the country.

The Ministry’s Spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona says the Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine will today Thursday receive the first batch of 15 ambulances that were purchased using the funds appropriated by government under the COVID-19 supplementary budget.

The Second batch of 18 ambulances is also on it’s way from Mombasa.

“The third batch of 5 ambulances is type C (2 road intensive Care ambulances and and 3 water boat ambulances) will arrive first week of December,” Ainebyoona said.

The ambulances are expected to be placed at regional Call and dispatch centres to enable quick and timely evacuations of patients in-need of EMS services.

Earlier, the government purchased 10 ambulances for Red Cross to be able to respond to all medical emergency needs along the major highways in Uganda.