KAMPALA – Case Hospital will anytime soon start to handle cardiovascular issues after the last set of equipment for their Cath Lab arrived in the country.

The equipment that had been delayed by the Coronavirus pandemic that hit the country and saw the president closing air transport finally landed in the country earlier this week.

According to hospital officials, they were elated by the fact that after hundreds of hours of waiting and preparation, their Cardiac Cath Lab equipment had finally gotten home.

“Once this Cath Lab is fully operational in a few weeks’ time, we will be more or less able to treat a wide number of the cardiovascular diseases locally eliminating the need for you to travel abroad!,” they say.

A Cardiac Catheterization Lab, is a special unit where doctors perform minimally invasive tests and procedures to diagnose and treat cardiovascular disease.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a class of diseases that involve the heart or blood vessels. CVD includes Coronary Artery Diseases (CAD) such as angina and myocardial infarction (commonly known as a heart attack).

Other CVDs include stroke, heart failure, hypertensive heart disease, rheumatic heart disease, cardiomyopathy, abnormal heart rhythms, congenital heart disease, valvular heart disease, carditis, aortic aneurysms, peripheral artery disease, thromboembolic disease, and venous thrombosis.

Speaking to this website last month as the hospital was celebrating 25 years, Dr Ssebaale Kato the Chief Executive Officer and Proprietor of Case Hospital said once the Cath Lab is in place, there will be an extra 40 specialised beds in the hospital.

“These will be dealing with heart patients and an ultra-modern Cath lab with relevant facilities to treat top and cardiac conditions. In addition, the hospital in general looks will be stepped up to compete on the international level,” he said.

Ms Teopista Nantongo, the Nursing Director at Case Hospital said Case being so keen on training personnel, management would send nurses abroad for training for the state of the art facilities they (management) are bringing on board.

“We are getting a Cath Lab so we are going to take nurses for cardiac training. We are expanding our ICU, so we are going to basically train nurses in intensive and critical care. I foresee Case sponsoring some nurses to go and up skill,” she said.

Dan Bernie Komak Operations, Hospitality and Client Relatios Manager Case Hospital believes the reason as to why Case hospital brand has been so outstanding in the market for all the past 25 years is because of their focus on customer service.

“Customer service forms the backbone of the business and it is the driver that has always taken us from one level to the next and for the next foreseeable future it is still the same fuel that we have adapted to keep us moving forward,” he shared.