MAfter the presidential nominations on Tuesday the chairman Electoral Commission (EC) Justice Simon Byabakama asked police not to intervene with the candidates affairs because they are now under the regulations of EC and whatever they do contrary to the presidential election act, it’s the EC to come in not Police.

Byabakama also insisted that Police has no authority to direct where any presidential candidate must or should hold the gathering while campaigning. He clarified that Police’s duty was to inspect the venues where the gatherings are to be held purposely to find out if the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 Standard Operating procedures are put in place.

“We shall not allow any procession, also rallies on roadsides will not be allowed. However, we are not saying that the place where any presidential candidate is going to address his 70 people must be determined by the police. It’s not police’s duty or Residence District Commissioner (RDC) to permit these candidates where they should hold their gatherings, we are now officially in campaigns and I ask Police not to intervene,” he said on Tuesday.

However, just in few minutes from the nomination venue, the presidential candidate for the National Unity Platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi was not allowed to launch his manifesto at his party headquarters in Kamwokya, he was rather whisked away by Police up to his home in Magere.

Since they did not launch their manifesto on that day, the party decided to hold it in Mbarara City on Saturday . However, Police instead of monitoring the place as the EC boss cited on Tuesday, they came in with the Mbarara RDC Emmie Turyabagenyi and asked owners of the venue to refund the money to NUP.

On top of that Police and RDC refused the ceremony to be held in Mbarara town instead, the organizers were sent to Kakyeeka stadium a matter which is contrary to what Byabakama said.

Speaking to this website, political analyst Imam Idi Kasozi said that gradually Police is taking all the constitutional powers of EC intentionally to fight those opposing the regime.

Imam Kasozi said that this is an operation aimed at failing opposition candidates not to campaign at all.

“There is a committee headed by an army official Brig Kavuma, it’s purpose is to ensure that those on the opposition don’t get any chance of campaigning, they are aiming at journalists who have been hosting politicians with different views from what they believe in. The way I see it now Police is taking the full command of the Electoral Commission,” he said.