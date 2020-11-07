Security Forces have warned musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine to refrain from cheap politics by promising what he will never be able to fulfill.

In his presidential nomination speech on Tuesday, Bobi Wine said when he becomes president of Uganda he will increase the salaries of security officers whereby a low ranking soldier or police officer will be earning a minimum of Shs1 million monthly.

“The pay of our soldiers, police and prison officers is miserable and must be improved. If I become president, I will have the privilege to know what the classified budget really does. Such a huge amount of money will be used to improve the pay of our security forces so that they can live better lives. When I am president, the lowest paid soldier or police officer will be earn Shs1 million,” the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader said,

“I will improve their housing and health care. Low ranking and middle-ranking officers must be as entitled to free, quality healthcare as the high ranking officers. Our government will find opportunities for the spouses of soldiers and police officers to ensure that they are each contributing to the livelihood of their families. I also intend to streamline the promotion criteria in the armed forces and this will be based on merit, not technical know who. Never again will soldiers be forced to become police officers like we see today, because they had the option of joining the police but decided to join the army.”

However, addressing the press on Friday, Charles Twine, the Criminal Investigation Directorate (CID) Spokesperson said political players need to refrain from promising what they can not honour.

“We should stop the rhetorics and the bombastic campaigns to the extent that others have even started promising the incomprehensible things,” Twine said.

“Members of the Uganda Police, members of Uganda People’s Defence Forces joined willingly, so when you start promising salaries, that is cheap politics.”

Twine said that the promise of increasing salaries for security personnel is just not achievable.

“The welfare of officers is okay. We don’t want to divert our officers. Remember that when you promise, you may come into power after elections, so do you want the police to implement your manifesto?” Twine asked.