Police have arrested Angulo Andrew Lokong, the National Unity Platform (NUP) coordinator in Karamoja for putting on military-like attire.

Polly Namaye, the Uganda Police Deputy Spokesperson says they arrested Lokong during a joint security intelligence led operation that was conducted on Thursday morning.

“The operation was carried out in the area of Camp Swahili South division in Moroto municipality. This follows a series of videos that were seen making rounds on social platforms this week, showing youths dressed in clothes similar to government stores (military attire),” Namaye said in a statement.

” The suspect has been charged and is detained at Moroto Police Station. A search has also carried out following his arrest. Further investigation into this matter is on going to bring all the perpetrators to book.”

She added that military uniform or clothes similar to it, or any other government stores for that matter are a prerogative of the government and should no be abused in any way.