Clock Tower Police on Saturday night conducted an intelligence led operation around Base zone, Katwe II parish, Kampala and arrested 13 female juveniles and 22 male adults.

The group were found in a brothel. Three pairs of female juveniles were found in compromising positions with male adults.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, the brothel is allegedly operated by one Muhwezi Mustapha (who has also been arrested) a resident of the same place and is alleged to be trafficking unsuspecting female juveniles from upcountry to recruit them into these acts.

“They have been charged with various offences ranging from Defilement, trafficking in persons , Procuring defilement, doing acts likely to cause the spread of an infectious disease (Covid-19), operating a brothel among others,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement on Sunday.

“All suspects are currently detained at Katwe Police and Natete respectively , investigations are still on going in the matter. Katwe Police is in touch with the Gender based Violence desk to handle the rehabilitation process of the juveniles.”

In a related operation, over 90 people were arrested today at midnight at Front page hotel Zaana , they were found flouting Covid-19 guidelines . Police has preferred to investigate allegations of doing a negligent act likely to spread an infectious disease. They are currently detained at both Katwe and Natete police stations.