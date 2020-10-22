As a precautionary measure against the spread of the Covid-19 in Kabale district, security will be deployed at very church and mosque to count people who will have come to pray.

Only 70 people will be allowed to pray, as others thereafter will be directed back home.

While speaking ay Christ the King church in Kabale last Sunday, the Kabale resident district commissioner Darius Nandinda said people had completely failed government as far as implementing standard operating procedures against Covid-19 is concerned.

Nandinda however said that as the head of security in the district, he will deploy security operatives at every church and mosque to count believers who will have turned up for prayer as per presidential directive.

While lifting the suspension of congregational prayers, President Yoweri Museveni limited the number of worshippers in each prayer service to 70 people to give room for social distancing.

Unlike other churches which book by phone or via internet, in Kabale District, worshippers flock churches uninterrupted.

“We have failed government and disobeyed all SOP’s.Look at the numbers here in church now. Instead of seventy people, we are close to five hundred. I cannot chase you know, but for the sake of our lives, we shall deploy security to county believers who will turn up to pray and when they reach seventy, we shall chase others away,” Nandinda told believers who had turned up in hundreds at Christ the King Church in Kabale Municipality.