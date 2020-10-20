Businessman Haruna Sentongo once again has waived rent arrears from 120 tenants.

The city landlord says he has realized these tenants are unable to pay because Business has been bad for the past months.

Now Haruna Ssentongo, has even offered free rent to new tenants on Haruna Towers in Ntinda. The free rent is a month-long to give tenants time to settle in.

Through his company Haruna Enterprise, 120 Tenants on Haruna Mall in Ntinda will not bear a burden of paying rent arrears, having been given a fresh start by the entrepreneur who also did the same for tenants on Segawa Market in Mengo Kisenyi, around June.

Haruna Sentongo says he arrived on this decision after he tried engaging his Tenants to pay their rent arrears but they still failed.

He however extends an offer on New Tenants for the building in Ntinda’s busiest area, suitable for shops, Office space, schools and Restaurants.