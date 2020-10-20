The office of the Academic Registrar on Monday released the results for the Bachelor of Laws Pre-Entry Examination 2020-2021 which was held on Saturday 3rd October 2020.

Candidates who scored 50% and above passed the examination. Those interested in admission to the Bachelor of Laws on Government Sponsorship must have indicated (applied for) Bachelor of Laws as one of their choices when filling the form for Government sponsorship in November, December 2019 and January 2020.

The lists are grouped under the different categories of the applicants namely: A-level, Diploma Holders, Degree Holders and Mature-Age Applicants.

See lists:

https://news.mak.ac.ug/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Mak-Pre-Entry-Results-Bachelor-of-Laws-for-A-Level-Applicants-2020-2021-1.pdf

https://news.mak.ac.ug/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Mak-Pre-Entry-Results-Bachelor-of-Laws-for-Diploma-Holders-2020-2021.pdf

https://news.mak.ac.ug/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Mak-Pre-Entry-Results-Bachelor-of-Laws-for-Mature-Age-Applicants-2020-2021.pdf

https://news.mak.ac.ug/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Mak-Pre-Entry-Results-Bachelor-of-Laws-for-Degree-Holders-2020-2021.pdf