Over the weekend, a video clip of a young lady who was allegedly caught red handed night dancing made rounds on social media.

It was claimed that the girl was a student of Gayaza High School.

In their statement regarding the issue, Gayaza High School has on Monday said that the girl in the video is their old student who completed her Senior Six in 2014 and has since her university days suffered from mental health challenges.

“Gayaza High School has learnt and noted with concern the social media publications of a video clip and photographs posted by an entertainment website – BigEye.ug on Sunday – 18 October, 2020 alleging improper conduct of one of our students,” the girls only school head teacher Kizito Robinah Katongole said in a 19 October Statement.

“Gayaza High School would like to clarify that the incident did not happen at the school. We have also established that the pictures show a former student who completed S6 in 2014 and has since her university days suffered mental health challenges.”

Mrs Katongole further disclosed that the school is in touch with the girl’s parents to ensure that she gets the necessary medical support.

“We deeply sympathize with the family and pray that all efforts to restore her mental health bring quick results.”